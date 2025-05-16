Left Menu

Funding Cuts Plunge Nigeria's Displaced into Desperation

The recent USAID funding cuts have deeply impacted displaced communities in Nigeria's Borno state, severely affecting nutritional programs and healthcare services. Numerous aid programs have been terminated, leaving malnourished children and other vulnerable populations in dire straits, and straining the humanitarian efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dikwa | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:26 IST
Funding Cuts Plunge Nigeria's Displaced into Desperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Under the dappled light of a thatched shelter, Yagana Bulama clings to her last surviving infant as funding cuts devastate Nigeria's already struggling displaced communities.

The USAID funding cuts have left her reliant on limited aid, highlighting the dire situation exacerbated by the insurgency in Borno state.

With malnutrition programs shuttered and critical healthcare services cut back, civil organizations warn of increasing deaths and highlight the urgent need for renewed international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025