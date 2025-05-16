Funding Cuts Plunge Nigeria's Displaced into Desperation
The recent USAID funding cuts have deeply impacted displaced communities in Nigeria's Borno state, severely affecting nutritional programs and healthcare services. Numerous aid programs have been terminated, leaving malnourished children and other vulnerable populations in dire straits, and straining the humanitarian efforts in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dikwa | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:26 IST
Under the dappled light of a thatched shelter, Yagana Bulama clings to her last surviving infant as funding cuts devastate Nigeria's already struggling displaced communities.
The USAID funding cuts have left her reliant on limited aid, highlighting the dire situation exacerbated by the insurgency in Borno state.
With malnutrition programs shuttered and critical healthcare services cut back, civil organizations warn of increasing deaths and highlight the urgent need for renewed international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Staff Unite Against U.S. Aid Cuts: A Humanitarian Crisis
Malnutrition Double Burden in South Asian Women: Overweight Overtakes Underweight
Balochistan's 'Kill and Dump': A Humanitarian Crisis Unveiled
Desperate Struggles Amid Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar Demand Urgent Global Action