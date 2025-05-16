Funding Cuts Plunge Nigeria's Displaced into Desperation

Under the dappled light of a thatched shelter, Yagana Bulama clings to her last surviving infant as funding cuts devastate Nigeria's already struggling displaced communities.

The USAID funding cuts have left her reliant on limited aid, highlighting the dire situation exacerbated by the insurgency in Borno state.

With malnutrition programs shuttered and critical healthcare services cut back, civil organizations warn of increasing deaths and highlight the urgent need for renewed international support.

