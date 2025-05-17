Empowering Women Through Menopause: A Journey of Understanding and Resilience

Oestrogen and progesterone, critical female sex hormones, play influential roles from puberty to pregnancy, and eventually menopause. As women age, these hormones decrease, marking perimenopause before menopause begins. This transition affects not just reproductive health but also brain function, as these hormones impact neural activity.

Menopause's hormonal shifts can cause symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings, and cognitive issues, stressing the need for a comprehensive health approach. Personal accounts from research highlight challenges women face during menopause, such as anxiety, fatigue, and mental health struggles, often exacerbated by a lack of information.

Research underscores the benefits of physical activity in reducing menopausal symptoms. Education on nutrition and exercise empowers women, fostering resilience. Support and shared knowledge are crucial in transforming menopause experiences from confusion to empowerment, ensuring women navigate this life stage with confidence and control.

