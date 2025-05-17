Left Menu

Empowering Women Through Menopause: A Journey of Understanding and Resilience

Menopause is a significant phase impacting women's physical and mental health. Hormones like oestrogen and progesterone play crucial roles, influencing neural functions and overall well-being. Research emphasizes understanding menopause as a holistic experience, advocating for awareness and lifestyle adjustments to empower women through this transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:54 IST
Empowering Women Through Menopause: A Journey of Understanding and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Oestrogen and progesterone, critical female sex hormones, play influential roles from puberty to pregnancy, and eventually menopause. As women age, these hormones decrease, marking perimenopause before menopause begins. This transition affects not just reproductive health but also brain function, as these hormones impact neural activity.

Menopause's hormonal shifts can cause symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings, and cognitive issues, stressing the need for a comprehensive health approach. Personal accounts from research highlight challenges women face during menopause, such as anxiety, fatigue, and mental health struggles, often exacerbated by a lack of information.

Research underscores the benefits of physical activity in reducing menopausal symptoms. Education on nutrition and exercise empowers women, fostering resilience. Support and shared knowledge are crucial in transforming menopause experiences from confusion to empowerment, ensuring women navigate this life stage with confidence and control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025