Dr Reddy's New York Facility Receives FDA Observations
Dr Reddy's Laboratories received a Form 483 with two observations from the US FDA following an inspection of its API facility in New York. The company plans to address these issues promptly as outlined by US regulations. Inspections ensure compliance with the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Form 483, highlighting two observations following an inspection of its facility in New York.
The inspection, part of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance check, was conducted at the company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facility in Middleburgh, overseen by the FDA during the week of May 12-16, 2025.
According to the FDA, Form 483 documents any conditions that may violate the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. Dr Reddy's, based in Hyderabad, has confirmed that it will address the observations within the required timeframe.
