Left Menu

Dr Reddy's New York Facility Receives FDA Observations

Dr Reddy's Laboratories received a Form 483 with two observations from the US FDA following an inspection of its API facility in New York. The company plans to address these issues promptly as outlined by US regulations. Inspections ensure compliance with the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:19 IST
Dr Reddy's New York Facility Receives FDA Observations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Form 483, highlighting two observations following an inspection of its facility in New York.

The inspection, part of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance check, was conducted at the company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facility in Middleburgh, overseen by the FDA during the week of May 12-16, 2025.

According to the FDA, Form 483 documents any conditions that may violate the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. Dr Reddy's, based in Hyderabad, has confirmed that it will address the observations within the required timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025