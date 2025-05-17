British Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra Named Advisor to Make America Healthy Again Movement

Renowned British Indian consultant cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, has been officially appointed as an advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, initiated by US President Donald Trump. Known for promoting evidence-based medical practices, Dr. Malhotra will focus on transforming American healthcare policies, particularly concerning dietary guidelines and vaccine safety.

Dr. Malhotra, who boasts a sterling academic background from the University of Edinburgh, joins forces with MAHA Action, a non-profit aimed at improving public health through research and legal reform. His proactive involvement underscores his commitment to addressing significant health issues, such as the regulation of ultra-processed foods and advocating for a hold on certain COVID vaccines.

Despite not being employed by the US federal government, Dr. Malhotra will assume the role of Chief Medical Advisor to MAHA Action, pushing a policy agenda that emphasizes public health reform. This strategic appointment has been endorsed by fellow physicians, recognizing his impactful advocacy in both the UK and the US.

