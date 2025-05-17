Left Menu

Major Shifts in Global Health and Pharmaceutical Landscapes

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced the sale of assets from over 1,000 stores to companies, including CVS and Walgreens, following its bankruptcy. In other news, early clinical trials show promise for a novel HIV vaccine strategy, and Jubilant Pharmova's profits surged due to demand for radiopharma medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:27 IST
Bankrupt pharmacy chain Rite Aid will sell assets from over 1,000 stores to various companies, including CVS and Walgreens. This move marks a significant restructuring effort amid financial struggles.

Early trials indicate potential for a new HIV vaccine strategy. Published in Science, these findings could be promising for future medical advances in combating HIV.

Jubilant Pharmova, an Indian pharmaceutical company, reports an 82% increase in fourth-quarter profits, driven by soaring demand for radiopharma medicines to treat cancer and other diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

