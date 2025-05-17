Major Shifts in Global Health and Pharmaceutical Landscapes

Bankrupt pharmacy chain Rite Aid will sell assets from over 1,000 stores to various companies, including CVS and Walgreens. This move marks a significant restructuring effort amid financial struggles.

Early trials indicate potential for a new HIV vaccine strategy. Published in Science, these findings could be promising for future medical advances in combating HIV.

Jubilant Pharmova, an Indian pharmaceutical company, reports an 82% increase in fourth-quarter profits, driven by soaring demand for radiopharma medicines to treat cancer and other diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)