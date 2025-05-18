Left Menu

ECB Contemplates Interest Rate Cut Amid Global Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank may need to cut interest rates below 2% due to global trade tensions threatening inflation and growth. Belgium's central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, explained there is no current justification for a larger, half-point cut.

Updated: 18-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank may need to reduce interest rates to 'slightly below' 2% as global trade tensions continue to threaten both inflation and economic growth, according to a statement by Belgium's central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, in the Financial Times.

Wunsch indicated that, although there are risks, there is no need for a larger interest rate cut of half a percentage point. His comments were reported by the FT on Saturday.

The discussion around potential interest rate adjustments underscores concerns about the stability of the eurozone economy amid ongoing international trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

