ECB Contemplates Interest Rate Cut Amid Global Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank may need to reduce interest rates to 'slightly below' 2% as global trade tensions continue to threaten both inflation and economic growth, according to a statement by Belgium's central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, in the Financial Times.

Wunsch indicated that, although there are risks, there is no need for a larger interest rate cut of half a percentage point. His comments were reported by the FT on Saturday.

The discussion around potential interest rate adjustments underscores concerns about the stability of the eurozone economy amid ongoing international trade disputes.

