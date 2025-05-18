ECB Contemplates Interest Rate Cut Amid Global Trade Tensions
The European Central Bank may need to cut interest rates below 2% due to global trade tensions threatening inflation and growth. Belgium's central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, explained there is no current justification for a larger, half-point cut.
Wunsch indicated that, although there are risks, there is no need for a larger interest rate cut of half a percentage point. His comments were reported by the FT on Saturday.
The discussion around potential interest rate adjustments underscores concerns about the stability of the eurozone economy amid ongoing international trade disputes.
