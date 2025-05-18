Left Menu

Unused Health Infrastructure: Maharashtra's PHCs and Sub-Centres in Limbo

In Maharashtra, over 200 newly constructed primary health centres and sub-centres remain unused due to lack of funds for supplies and staff. This inefficiency affects rural healthcare, with many facilities lacking operational support despite being physically ready. Revised state guidelines aim to accelerate the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:48 IST
In a striking revelation, over 200 primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in Maharashtra stand unused, mired in bureaucratic inertia. Despite the completion of physical infrastructure, these facilities await essential supplies and staffing, crippling their operational capabilities, a senior public health official disclosed.

The rural healthcare landscape in Maharashtra heavily relies on PHCs and sub-centres. These institutions are pivotal, acting as first responders in medical emergencies and running key national health initiatives such as immunization programs. The delay in their activation is a direct thwart to public health goals.

State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar addressed procedural lags, highlighting newly instated guidelines that prep for operational support when construction reaches 50% completion. This move, coupled with strategic resource allocation, aims to tackle the issue of immobilized health infrastructure.

