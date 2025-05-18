Unused Health Infrastructure: Maharashtra's PHCs and Sub-Centres in Limbo

In a striking revelation, over 200 primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in Maharashtra stand unused, mired in bureaucratic inertia. Despite the completion of physical infrastructure, these facilities await essential supplies and staffing, crippling their operational capabilities, a senior public health official disclosed.

The rural healthcare landscape in Maharashtra heavily relies on PHCs and sub-centres. These institutions are pivotal, acting as first responders in medical emergencies and running key national health initiatives such as immunization programs. The delay in their activation is a direct thwart to public health goals.

State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar addressed procedural lags, highlighting newly instated guidelines that prep for operational support when construction reaches 50% completion. This move, coupled with strategic resource allocation, aims to tackle the issue of immobilized health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)