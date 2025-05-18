Global Health Pulse: FDA Approvals and International Trade Shifts
The article summarizes recent health news, highlighting Mexico's suspension of poultry imports from Brazil due to bird flu, FDA's conditions on the Novavax COVID vaccine, and the approval of Amneal’s migraine treatment. Changes in the obesity drug market and global protein shake competitions are also covered.
In response to Brazil's first bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm, Mexico announced a temporary import suspension of chicken and poultry products from the South American country to safeguard its domestic industry. The Mexican Agriculture Ministry emphasized this as a precautionary step amidst evolving global health concerns.
The U.S. FDA has greenlit Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, with specific usage restrictions. The vaccine is now approved for people over 65 and those aged 12-64 with underlying health conditions that heighten their risk of severe coronavirus symptoms. This move aims to broaden vaccine accessibility while targeting vulnerable groups.
In a significant step forward for migraine relief, the FDA approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals' self-administered migraine drug, Brekiya, enabling swift relief for migraine and cluster headache sufferers. The drug's delivery via an autoinjector signifies a shift towards patient-convenient solutions in the pharmaceutical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Military Zones Heighten Immigration Enforcement at US-Mexico Border
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pension Fraud: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal
Ancelotti's Uncertain Future: Real Madrid or Brazil?
Lady Gaga's Copacabana Spectacle: A Historic Moment for Brazil
Sovereignty Standoff: U.S. Troop Proposal Rejected by Mexico's Sheinbaum