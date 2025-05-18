Global Health Pulse: FDA Approvals and International Trade Shifts

In response to Brazil's first bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm, Mexico announced a temporary import suspension of chicken and poultry products from the South American country to safeguard its domestic industry. The Mexican Agriculture Ministry emphasized this as a precautionary step amidst evolving global health concerns.

The U.S. FDA has greenlit Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, with specific usage restrictions. The vaccine is now approved for people over 65 and those aged 12-64 with underlying health conditions that heighten their risk of severe coronavirus symptoms. This move aims to broaden vaccine accessibility while targeting vulnerable groups.

In a significant step forward for migraine relief, the FDA approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals' self-administered migraine drug, Brekiya, enabling swift relief for migraine and cluster headache sufferers. The drug's delivery via an autoinjector signifies a shift towards patient-convenient solutions in the pharmaceutical landscape.

