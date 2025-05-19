Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: A New Battle for the Former President
Former President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for potential treatment. Many political figures, including Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, expressed their well-wishes. Despite health concerns, Biden was noted for his resilience.
Joe Biden, the former President of the United States, has been diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer, as revealed by his office on Sunday. At 82, Biden sought medical attention following urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a nodule on his prostate.
Doctors confirmed on Friday that the cancer had metastasized to his bones. However, his office noted that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, making it amenable to treatment. Biden and his family are in discussions with his medical team regarding the best course of action.
Political leaders, regardless of their affiliations, extended their well-wishes. Donald Trump expressed hope for a swift recovery, while Kamala Harris emphasized Biden's enduring strength and resolve. Former President Barack Obama lauded Biden's lifelong commitment to combating cancer.
