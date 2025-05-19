Fortis Hospitals Partners with Teleflex for Innovative UroLift Training Hub

Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru has joined forces with Teleflex Incorporated, a global player in medical technologies, to inaugurate a UroLift Center of Education dedicated to South Asia.

This strategic partnership aims to foster advanced training for the minimally invasive UroLift System used in treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition that affects men's urinary health and overall quality of life.

Arun Kaushik, Managing Director for South Asia at Teleflex, highlighted the collaboration's goal of empowering medical professionals, while Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy of Fortis Hospitals emphasized the commitment to enhancing surgical skills for urologists on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)