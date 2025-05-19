Left Menu

EU Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

The European Union has banned imports of poultry and meat products from Brazil following a bird flu outbreak. The EU requires exporting countries to be free from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and Brazil no longer meets these conditions, impacting its export certifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST
The European Union has imposed a ban on the import of Brazilian poultry and meat products due to an outbreak of bird flu, officials announced on Monday.

As per EU regulations, exporting countries must be free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a condition Brazil currently fails to meet, according to an email from a European Commission spokesperson.

Without the ability to issue animal health certificates, Brazil is now barred from exporting poultry and meat products to any EU nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

