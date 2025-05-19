Haryana Wellness Centre Inauguration Sparks Health and Farming Revolution

In a significant move towards promoting health and sustainable agriculture, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Rishikulam Wellness Centre in Samalkha, Panipat, on Monday.

During the inauguration, Saini highlighted the importance of healthy living, urging citizens to take full advantage of the centre's facilities, which focus on Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy. He emphasized that a nation needs both secure borders and healthy citizens to thrive.

The initiative also aims to guide farmers towards organic and natural farming by discouraging excessive pesticide use. Concurrently, state-of-the-art skill centres are operating within the Seva Sadhna evam Gram Vikas Kendra, equipping about 450 youth with various skills and employment opportunities. The event saw attendance from notable figures, including Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli.

(With inputs from agencies.)