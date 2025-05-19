Haryana Wellness Centre Inauguration Sparks Health and Farming Revolution
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Rishikulam Wellness Centre in Samalkha, Panipat. The centre aims to promote health awareness among citizens, emphasizing Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy for a healthy lifestyle. It also encourages farmers to adopt natural farming practices and provides skill training for youth employment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards promoting health and sustainable agriculture, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Rishikulam Wellness Centre in Samalkha, Panipat, on Monday.
During the inauguration, Saini highlighted the importance of healthy living, urging citizens to take full advantage of the centre's facilities, which focus on Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy. He emphasized that a nation needs both secure borders and healthy citizens to thrive.
The initiative also aims to guide farmers towards organic and natural farming by discouraging excessive pesticide use. Concurrently, state-of-the-art skill centres are operating within the Seva Sadhna evam Gram Vikas Kendra, equipping about 450 youth with various skills and employment opportunities. The event saw attendance from notable figures, including Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Awareness Fuels Surge in Women's Complaints to NCW
Gujarat's Fitness Drive: The Fight Against Obesity with Yoga
Legendary Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda Dies at 128: A Life Devoted to Service and Spiritual Growth
Yoga Icon Baba Sivanand's Legendary Life and Legacy
Farewell to Baba Sivanand: The Legacy of a Yoga Guru