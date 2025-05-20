WHO Fights for Survival Amid Funding Crisis

The World Health Organization is currently grappling with a financial crisis after the United States, traditionally its largest donor, halted funding. The organization, which has been integral in global health for nearly 80 years, now relies on support from its member nations to approve an annual budget of $2.1 billion.

Budget cuts from the U.S. and other Western nations have forced the WHO to reduce its forthcoming two-year budget by 22%. To counteract financial dependency on variable government contributions, nations are considering increasing annual dues by 20% and implementing a pandemic treaty to ensure equitable response in future global health emergencies.

As global health faces challenges from rising nationalism and misinformation, experts warn millions could suffer without an adequate response. The WHO's assembly aims to secure vital funding and agreements that would stabilize its operations, while the United States' absence from these discussions raises questions about the treaty's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)