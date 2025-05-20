Mauritania Celebrates Milestone as WHO Declares Elimination of Trachoma

Mauritania has officially been validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, a significant step in global efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). This landmark achievement was announced during the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly, where Honorable Abdallahi Sidi Mohamed Wedih, Minister of Health, and Aïcha Vall Vergès, Ambassador of Mauritania to Switzerland, received the formal validation certificate.

Mauritania is now the seventh country in the WHO African Region—and the twenty-second globally—to reach this critical milestone in the fight against trachoma. The African Region continues to bear the brunt of the disease, making this success particularly notable.

A Long Road to Elimination

Mauritania's battle against trachoma began as early as the 1960s, but it was only in the early 2000s that systematic and scientifically rigorous surveys were conducted to map the disease's prevalence. These epidemiological surveys were undertaken with vital support from global partners, including the Organization for the Prevention of Blindness (OPC), the Institute of Tropical Ophthalmology of Africa (IOTA), and WHO.

The findings informed a national strategy which integrated trachoma control efforts into Mauritania’s broader National Programme for the Fight against Blindness. This enabled the country to effectively target high-risk areas and build comprehensive health initiatives tailored to community needs.

Implementing the SAFE Strategy

The success of Mauritania’s trachoma elimination campaign is largely credited to its full adoption of the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy. SAFE stands for:

Surgery to treat trichiasis, the painful, blinding late stage of the disease.

Antibiotics , primarily azithromycin donated by Pfizer through the International Trachoma Initiative, to treat and reduce infection in communities.

Facial cleanliness promotion to prevent disease transmission.

Environmental improvements such as expanded access to clean water and sanitation facilities to reduce disease spread.

This multifaceted approach was supported by strong political will, diligent health workers, and engaged community stakeholders, all of whom played a crucial role in implementing programs across rural and high-burden areas.

Global and Regional Recognition

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, applauded Mauritania's success, stating:

“This is another example of the incredible progress we have made against neglected tropical diseases and gives hope to many other nations still fighting against trachoma that they too can eliminate this disease.”

Similarly, Dr. Charlotte Faty Ndiaye, WHO Representative in Mauritania, emphasized the broader implications of this achievement:

“This success reflects the strong leadership and commitment of the Government, supported by the dedication of health workers, communities, and partners, with the guidance and support of WHO. We will remain vigilant and support the country to preserve this success and protect those most at risk from trachoma.”

Mauritania’s victory follows its 2009 certification of having eliminated dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease), marking the country’s second major triumph over an NTD.

A Global Perspective on Trachoma

Trachoma remains a significant concern in global public health. As of April 2024, it continues to be endemic in 37 countries, with approximately 103 million people living in areas requiring intervention. A staggering 93 million of these reside in the WHO African Region—accounting for 90% of the global burden.

Despite this, the past decade has seen remarkable progress. The number of people in the African Region requiring antibiotic treatment for trachoma has dropped from 189 million in 2014 to 93 million by April 2024—representing a 51% reduction.

Following Mauritania's success, 20 countries in WHO’s African Region are now actively targeting trachoma elimination. The global list of countries validated for eliminating trachoma includes Benin, Cambodia, China, Ghana, India, Iraq, Iran, Laos, Malawi, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Gambia, Togo, Vanuatu, and Viet Nam.

Ensuring Sustainable Elimination

WHO continues to support Mauritania's health authorities in post-elimination surveillance and preventive strategies. The focus remains on sustaining the elimination status through robust monitoring systems, community outreach, and the prevention of disease resurgence in areas previously affected.

Mauritania's triumph serves as a beacon of possibility for other nations still grappling with the disease. It also reinforces the importance of global cooperation, sustained public health investment, and strong national leadership in overcoming some of the world’s most persistent health challenges.