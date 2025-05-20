World Unites: WHO Adopts Historic Pandemic Agreement

In an unprecedented move to enhance global cooperation, WHO member states have unanimously endorsed the world's first Pandemic Agreement. This historic decision, concluded at the World Health Assembly, culminates over three years of tough negotiations initiated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement aims to fortify the global health framework, focusing on pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response. It promises equitable access to crucial health resources like vaccines and therapeutics during pandemics, while safeguarding national sovereignty against external mandates.

This bold initiative marks a significant victory for public health and global unity, setting principles for enhanced cooperation. Next steps include the development of a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system, pending further deliberations and ratifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)