Left Menu

World Unites: WHO Adopts Historic Pandemic Agreement

In a landmark decision, WHO member states adopted the first Pandemic Agreement after three years of negotiations. The pact strengthens global health architecture for future pandemics, ensuring equitable vaccine access and collaboration. The agreement also respects national sovereignty and paves the way for implementing vital health measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:45 IST
World Unites: WHO Adopts Historic Pandemic Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an unprecedented move to enhance global cooperation, WHO member states have unanimously endorsed the world's first Pandemic Agreement. This historic decision, concluded at the World Health Assembly, culminates over three years of tough negotiations initiated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement aims to fortify the global health framework, focusing on pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response. It promises equitable access to crucial health resources like vaccines and therapeutics during pandemics, while safeguarding national sovereignty against external mandates.

This bold initiative marks a significant victory for public health and global unity, setting principles for enhanced cooperation. Next steps include the development of a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system, pending further deliberations and ratifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025