Global Leaders Pledge $170M+ to WHO, Backing Ambitious Global Health Goals

At the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva, global leaders and philanthropic organizations came together in a landmark show of support for the World Health Organization (WHO), pledging over US$ 170 million to its Investment Round (IR) initiative. This commitment marks a critical step in ensuring the sustainability and responsiveness of WHO as it continues its mission to address a growing range of health crises worldwide.

This high-level pledging event, held on Tuesday, was a centerpiece of the Assembly, demonstrating widespread endorsement for WHO’s four-year strategy under the Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 14). The organization projects that the implementation of this programme could help save an additional 40 million lives by 2028.

Doubling Down on Multilateralism and Strategic Financing

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, expressed gratitude and optimism about the pledges, stating, “In a challenging climate for global health, these funds will help us to preserve and extend our life-saving work. They show that multilateralism is alive and well.”

Alongside the new voluntary pledges, Member States earlier in the day approved an increase in Assessed Contributions (ACs) by US$ 90 million annually. This change strengthens WHO’s core, unrestricted budget and is seen as a significant stride towards stable and predictable funding—an objective long pursued by the organization to reduce dependency on earmarked contributions.

Diverse Donor Pool Enhances Financial Resilience

The pledging event, moderated by Mr. Moazzam Malik, CEO of Save the Children UK, welcomed support from a diverse array of governments and philanthropic organizations. Countries such as Angola, Cambodia, China, Gabon, Mongolia, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, and Tanzania made notable contributions. Additionally, philanthropic institutions including ELMA Philanthropies, Fondation Botnar, Laerdal Global Health, the Nippon Foundation, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) joined the effort.

CIFF alone announced an additional US$ 13 million in funding, with commitments for more in the near future. Importantly, eight donors provided flexible contributions—those not restricted to specific projects—which are considered the most valuable type of funding due to their ability to be allocated wherever the need is greatest. Four donors were contributing to WHO for the first time, expanding the organization’s donor base and strengthening its financial diversity.

Public Participation Strengthens WHO’s Grassroots Reach

In a notable development, WHO’s fundraising efforts have also gained momentum at the individual level. Through the One World Movement, nearly 8,000 individuals from across the globe have signed up as ‘Member Citizens,’ collectively contributing close to US$ 600,000. These donations—many of them recurring monthly—represent a growing grassroots movement that reinforces the principle of collective responsibility for global health.

Strategic Funding to Drive WHO’s Evolution

Speakers at the event stressed that beyond the monetary value, the nature of the contributions—especially those that are flexible and multi-year—plays a crucial role in enabling WHO to become a more agile, efficient, and country-responsive institution. These funds are essential to help WHO align more closely with the national health priorities of its 194 Member States, ensuring tailored interventions and greater impact on the ground.

The pledging event also underscored how investment in WHO is not just a contribution to a singular institution, but a vote of confidence in multilateral cooperation during a time of geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty. With climate change, future pandemics, and noncommunicable diseases all looming as persistent threats, this strategic and diversified financing provides WHO with the means to anticipate, respond, and adapt.

A Step Toward “One World for Health”

As WHO continues its Investment Round, the pledging event at the World Health Assembly signals not just a financial boost, but a reaffirmation of a shared global commitment to universal health. Each contribution, whether from a government, philanthropic partner, or individual, represents a vital step toward a healthier, more resilient future for all.

The campaign’s central message, “One World for Health,” echoes through these pledges—an affirmation that collaboration, solidarity, and shared investment remain at the heart of solving the world’s most urgent health challenges.