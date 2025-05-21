Left Menu

India Emphasizes Global Health Equity at 78th World Health Assembly

India, at the 78th World Health Assembly, reaffirms its commitment to global health equity under the theme 'One World for Health.' Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted India's healthcare progress under initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and emphasized the need for a binding pandemic agreement to ensure global health cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

At the 78th World Health Assembly, India reaffirmed its dedication to global health equity, emphasizing the 'One World for Health' theme. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava praised the assembly's progress and spotlighted India's advancements in healthcare.

Under initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, India has notably expanded healthcare access, improved infrastructure, and promoted digital health solutions. This effort aims at achieving Universal Health Coverage. Recognized globally, India's achievements in reducing maternal and child mortality rates received accolades from international bodies.

Srivastava reiterated India's focus on health equity by expanding the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to all residents above 70 years, spearheading medical education, and advocating for a legally binding international pandemic framework. She concluded by celebrating progress on the Pandemic Treaty and underscoring India's belief in inclusive global health strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

