Rediscovered Diabetes Drugs: A New Hope for Prostate Cancer?

Older diabetes medications known as thiazolidinediones (TZDs) may slow prostate cancer progression, new research indicates. Targeting the protein PPAR-gamma, these drugs inhibited cancer cell growth and improved insulin use, with initial findings suggesting relapse-free benefits. However, extended studies are required to confirm these preliminary outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:33 IST
Old diabetes drugs are showing promise in the fight against prostate cancer, according to a small, influential study. A class of medications known as thiazolidinediones, which target the protein PPAR-gamma, has led to breakthrough results in prostate cancer patients who also suffer from diabetes.

Researchers tracked 69 patients post-surgery for localized prostate cancer, noting that those on TZDs displayed no biochemical recurrence over a decade. These drugs not only hinder cancer cell growth but also drive metabolic changes in cancer cells, making them less viable, researchers reported in a scientific publication.

While the early findings are promising, scientists stress the necessity of more extensive research to fully understand the impact of TZDs on prostate cancer development and patient mortality, urging caution before considering these drugs as a standardized treatment option.

