India Reaffirms Global Health Equity at 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva

India reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to global health equity during the plenary session of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) held in Geneva today. Under the central theme “One World for Health,” the Indian delegation, led by Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, delivered a compelling address that outlined the nation’s achievements in public health and its vision for a cooperative, inclusive, and resilient global health architecture.

Strengthening Global Health Cooperation

Smt. Srivastava opened her remarks by congratulating the newly elected committee chairs and commending the World Health Organization (WHO) for fostering an open and inclusive platform for international collaboration. “We welcome this opportunity for meaningful dialogue, where countries can collectively shape the future of global health,” she noted.

Underscoring the importance of multilateralism, she emphasized India’s role as a reliable partner in building equitable and accessible health systems globally. She stressed the need for increased cooperation to address shared health challenges and to bridge gaps in health equity across regions.

Progress Through Flagship Initiatives

A major highlight of the address was India’s flagship healthcare reform—Ayushman Bharat. Smt. Srivastava detailed how the initiative has transformed India’s healthcare delivery landscape by significantly broadening access to services, especially for the economically vulnerable.

“Ayushman Bharat has not only expanded access to comprehensive healthcare but also strengthened health infrastructure, ensured financial protection for costly treatments, and fast-tracked the adoption of digital health systems,” she stated. Through components such as the Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the initiative is paving the way for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India.

She also highlighted a new milestone—universal coverage under PM-JAY for all citizens above 70 years of age, regardless of income status. This marks a significant policy shift aimed at safeguarding India’s aging population.

Expanding Medical Education and Health Workforce

India has also made substantial investments in strengthening its healthcare workforce. The Union Health Secretary revealed that the number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled in the past decade, increasing from 387 to 780. “This scale-up is essential to train and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals,” she noted, adding that such expansion is vital for sustaining health service delivery in both urban and rural areas.

Achievements in Disease Elimination and Maternal Health

Smt. Srivastava also presented a summary of India’s commendable achievements in disease control and maternal-child health. She reported that the country had recently been certified Trachoma-Free by the WHO, adding to its list of disease control successes.

She acknowledged the recognition received from global agencies such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Inter-Agency Group for India's strides in reducing maternal mortality, family planning gaps, childhood mortality, and stillbirths. Moreover, India continues its dedicated efforts toward eliminating infectious diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, measles, rubella, and kala-azar.

Advocating for a Fair and Inclusive Pandemic Agreement

Addressing the ongoing negotiations on the Pandemic Treaty, the Union Health Secretary reiterated India’s support for a legally binding global framework that respects national sovereignty and promotes equitable sharing of resources and technologies.

“The agreement must guarantee equitable access to vaccines and medical countermeasures, facilitate timely data and pathogen sharing, and foster technology transfer and capacity building—especially for countries in the Global South,” she asserted.

A Call for Global Unity

In her closing remarks, Smt. Srivastava congratulated the WHO and all member nations on their collective progress toward the Pandemic Treaty. She urged nations to remain united in tackling future health challenges and reaffirmed India’s commitment to leaving no one behind.

“India stands ready to partner with the global community in building a healthier, more resilient world,” she concluded.

As the 78th WHA progresses, India's comprehensive vision of universal, inclusive, and technologically advanced healthcare—anchored in equity and solidarity—continues to garner international recognition.