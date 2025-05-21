Karnataka's Jan Aushadhi Policy: A Controversial Move in Healthcare

Karnataka's decision to suspend Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating within government hospital premises has sparked controversy. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the suspension affects only those within hospital grounds, while those outside remain operational.

The initiative aims to provide free medications to patients, negating the need for in-hospital kiosks. Rao urged Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to verify facts before her claim that the decision is anti-healthcare and anti-livelihood. Emphasizing the state's provision of free medicine, Rao highlighted the importance of avoiding misinformation.

The health minister's directive follows a decision to reject 31 proposals for new Jan Aushadhi Kendras within government hospitals. Hospitals have been instructed to negotiate prices with BPPI for generic drugs or source them directly, ensuring medication remains free for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)