U.S. and Vietnam Make Strides in Trade Talks

In a significant step towards improved bilateral trade relations, the United States and Vietnam have wrapped up their second round of discussions focusing on tariff-related issues. The Vietnamese Trade Ministry announced the conclusion of the talks on Thursday, noting their commitment to further engagements on unresolved matters.

The discussions, held from May 19-22 in Washington, were led by Vietnam's Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Both parties acknowledged progress, identifying areas nearing consensus and others requiring additional dialogue.

With Vietnam heavily relying on exports to the U.S., the talks are particularly crucial. The nation faces one of the highest reciprocal U.S. tariff rates at 46%, although these duties are on hold globally until July. More discussions are slated for early June.

