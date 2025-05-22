Left Menu

Gujarat Reports New JN.1 COVID-19 Variant But No Cause for Alarm

Gujarat recently identified 15 cases of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant, connected to the Omicron family. The variant is less severe, and all patients are receiving treatment at home. Health officials urge vigilance but assure the public there is no cause for alarm. Travel-related transmission is noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gujarat, health officials have announced the emergence of 15 new cases of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant, believed to be connected to the Omicron family. This variant was first identified in August 2023.

Dr. Nilam Patel, additional director of public health, stated that all patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation, alleviating the need for hospital resources. The cases are distributed across Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

Authorities emphasize that the variant's severity remains low, urging the public to exercise caution rather than panic. They attribute the spread primarily to international travel, as one patient had recently returned from Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

