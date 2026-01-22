Left Menu

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Landmark Health Scheme Rollout

Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to provide universal healthcare to 65 lakh families. This scheme offers free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, covering various specialized treatments and diagnostic services.

In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, the Punjab government has launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, providing up to Rs 10 lakh in free medical treatment to every family in the state. The ambitious scheme, inaugurated by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to cover all residents.

The initiative will cater to 65 lakh families across Punjab, offering comprehensive healthcare services in 850 empanelled hospitals. Key highlights include an increase from 1,600 to over 2,300 treatment packages, encompassing crucial medical fields such as Oncology and Cardiology. The scheme also promotes cashless treatment with swift hospital reimbursements.

State-issued health cards, available through facilitation centres, enable access to the scheme, which has been praised as a milestone in Punjab's governance. Kejriwal and Mann's efforts mark a historic turn in public health policy, positioning Punjab as a leader in universal healthcare coverage.

