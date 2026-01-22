Left Menu

Odisha Implements Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Products Amid Health Concerns

The Odisha government has enforced a total ban on all tobacco or nicotine-containing products after a Supreme Court order. This new regulation aims to prevent the manufacture, storage, and sale of such products, addressing health risks associated with tobacco, which affects a significant portion of Odisha's population.

22-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to a Supreme Court mandate, the Odisha government has enacted a sweeping prohibition on all products containing tobacco or nicotine. The order underscores a stringent regulatory stance against products like gutkha and pan masala, marking an important public health initiative.

Originally, a ban was put in place in 2013, but manufacturers bypassed it by selling components separately. This prompted the Supreme Court to demand complete enforcement, ensuring that no such products, whether combined or separate, should be available.

Highlighting the grave health concerns, the order pointed out that such products are linked to cancer, referencing the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer. Ensuring adherence to the ban, health authorities, led by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, will oversee enforcement activities.

