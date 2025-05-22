India at the Forefront of Global Exposomics: A New Era in Health Research

India is emerging as a global leader in exposomics research, with potential to revolutionize disease understanding and prevention. Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan from the Sri Ramachandra Institute remarked on India's unique position during a forum organized by Johns Hopkins University. India's blend of traditional and modern health risks makes it an ideal site for exposome science.

Exposomics, a term conceived by Dr. Christopher Wild in 2005, encompasses all environmental exposures individuals face across their lifetimes. Unlike the genome, which is static, the exposome is dynamic and closely linked to health outcomes. Dr. Balakrishnan emphasized the need for innovative tools to capture these exposures, highlighting India's opportunities.

Advanced technologies like High Resolution Mass Spectrometry and omics platforms are key to exposome mapping. Furthermore, international collaboration is vital, as echoed by experts who see the prospects of Indian-led global exposomics initiatives. India's varied environmental stressors offer unparalleled insights into comprehensive health exposures.

