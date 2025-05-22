Left Menu

Trump's Budget Proposal: FDA Faces Cuts Yet Asserts Efficiency

The Trump administration proposes a $6.8 billion budget for the FDA in 2026, a 5.5% reduction from 2025. Commissioner Martin Makary emphasized the aim to support the healthy agenda despite restructuring challenges, including 1,900 layoffs and early retirements. Staffing changes haven't slowed approval schedules.

The Trump administration has presented a $6.8 billion budget request for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 2026 fiscal year. Commissioner Martin Makary highlighted the proposal to the Senate Appropriations Committee, noting a significant cut from the agency's current $7.2 billion budget.

The reduced budget aims to support the "Make America healthy again" agenda, with expectations of efficient resource management despite restructuring challenges. Notably, nearly 1,900 staff members were laid off, a move aligned with the administration's goal of reducing the size of federal government structures.

Affected staffing changes included voluntary early retirements and subsequent scientist hires to maintain productivity. These changes have not delayed FDA's treatment review timelines under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, keeping the agency's operations on course.

