Trump Administration Proposes $6.8 Billion Budget Cut for FDA

The Trump administration has announced a $6.8 billion budget proposal for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fiscal year 2026, as stated by Commissioner Martin Makary. This represents a 5.5% reduction compared to its current $7.2 billion budget.

The proposal is part of a larger plan to cut U.S. health spending significantly, following earlier White House plans to reduce funding for agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA recently underwent major restructuring, resulting in layoffs and early retirements. However, officials assure that these changes have not affected approval timelines, with the agency on track to meet its treatment review targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)