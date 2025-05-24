Left Menu

Mishap at Medical College Involving Oxygen Cylinder Flow Meter

A young anaesthesia technician suffered a head injury at a government medical college when an oxygen cylinder flow meter detached improperly, hitting him. Initially sent home, he returned with dizziness and was admitted for observation. A suspected skull fracture did not appear on scans.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:00 IST
A 21-year-old anaesthesia technician at a government medical college sustained a head injury after an oxygen cylinder flow meter detached improperly and struck him, according to hospital authorities on Saturday.

A senior doctor refuted media claims of an explosion, suggesting improper removal led to the incident, causing the device to detach and hit him at speed.

After initial checks, the technician was sent home, only to return later with dizziness. He was then admitted to the ICU for 24-hour observation, amid suspicions of a slight skull fracture, which scans did not confirm. By Saturday morning, he appeared stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

