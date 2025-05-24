Health Sector News Highlights: From Pharma Listings to WH Reports
Recent events include strong Hong Kong stock market debuts for Jiangsu Hengrui and Mirxes Holdings, a MAHA report led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advocating for healthier food policies, and WHO warnings about Gaza's health crisis. Vaccine updates and financial shifts also showcased in the health sector.
In an eventful week for Hong Kong's financial market, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings successfully raised $1.4 billion, signaling a strong capital market rebound.
The White House's MAHA report highlights concerns over food and chemical impacts on American children's health, spearheaded by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has raised alarms about the critical state of Gaza's healthcare system amidst ongoing Israeli military actions, putting public health infrastructure at serious risk.
