Sunscreen: Essential for All Skin Tones

Despite common misconceptions, sunscreen remains essential for individuals with darker skin to prevent a range of sun-related issues, including sunburns, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Experts, such as Dr. Jenna Lester, emphasize that melanin offers partial protection, but it is not sufficient on its own.

Research highlights that while people with lighter skin are more likely to get skin cancer, Black and Hispanic individuals who do develop melanoma often face lower survival rates. This makes it imperative for everyone to incorporate sunscreen into their daily routines, particularly products with a minimum SPF of 30.

Dr. Oyetewa Asempa advises applying sunscreen liberally, opting for chemical-based sunscreens to avoid white cast, and considering tinted sunscreens for extra protection. Making sun safety a consistent habit is paramount, as UV rays can penetrate windows and cause damage indoors, too.

