COVID-19 Cases Identified in Indore: Two Men Test Positive

Two men in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have been confirmed with COVID-19, according to health officials' announcement on Saturday.

Both individuals, a 30-year-old from Ahmedabad and a 33-year-old from Indore who recently traveled to Kerala, tested positive on May 22 at a private laboratory. Efforts to trace the Ahmedabad resident's whereabouts are ongoing, while the Indore resident remains in home quarantine.

Their samples are undergoing government confirmatory testing, with additional genome sequencing in Bhopal to identify the virus variant, stated Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, BS Saitya.

(With inputs from agencies.)