Allahabad High Court Flags Medical Mafia Threat in Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court has raised alarming concerns about the influence of private medical mafias on the government medical infrastructure in Prayagraj. The court described Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital as essentially a 'mortuary' due to its dire condition.

On Friday, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal criticized the government's failure in dealing with the issue, blaming medical mafias for corrupting the system. The court's observations were prompted by a report from two amicus curiae, detailing the hospital's facility shortages and doctor unavailability in the OPD.

The High Court issued orders for improving the state of SRN Hospital, stressing the urgency given Prayagraj's recent hosting of the Mahakumbh, which saw 66.3 crore pilgrims. The current infrastructure was deemed inadequate for such a massive event, and officials were directed to prepare for future requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)