Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Flags Medical Mafia Threat in Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court has highlighted the threat posed by private medical mafias in Prayagraj. It criticized the condition of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and directed state authorities to take necessary actions. The court emphasized the lack of facilities, particularly given the recent Mahakumbh event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:20 IST
Allahabad High Court Flags Medical Mafia Threat in Prayagraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has raised alarming concerns about the influence of private medical mafias on the government medical infrastructure in Prayagraj. The court described Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital as essentially a 'mortuary' due to its dire condition.

On Friday, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal criticized the government's failure in dealing with the issue, blaming medical mafias for corrupting the system. The court's observations were prompted by a report from two amicus curiae, detailing the hospital's facility shortages and doctor unavailability in the OPD.

The High Court issued orders for improving the state of SRN Hospital, stressing the urgency given Prayagraj's recent hosting of the Mahakumbh, which saw 66.3 crore pilgrims. The current infrastructure was deemed inadequate for such a massive event, and officials were directed to prepare for future requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025