Left Menu

84-Year-Old Man with Covid-19 Dies in Bengaluru

An 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 13 and died on May 17. The state health department reported 38 Covid-19 cases, with 32 in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:33 IST
84-Year-Old Man with Covid-19 Dies in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru, an 84-year-old man with significant comorbidities succumbed to Covid-19. According to health officials, his test results returned positive posthumously.

The individual was admitted to a private healthcare facility in the Whitefield area on May 13 but died on May 17. The positive Covid-19 test result came after his death, authorities confirmed.

Currently, the state health department has documented 38 Covid-19 cases, 32 of which have been identified in Bengaluru alone.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025