84-Year-Old Man with Covid-19 Dies in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, an 84-year-old man with significant comorbidities succumbed to Covid-19. According to health officials, his test results returned positive posthumously.

The individual was admitted to a private healthcare facility in the Whitefield area on May 13 but died on May 17. The positive Covid-19 test result came after his death, authorities confirmed.

Currently, the state health department has documented 38 Covid-19 cases, 32 of which have been identified in Bengaluru alone.