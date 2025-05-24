84-Year-Old Man with Covid-19 Dies in Bengaluru
An 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 13 and died on May 17. The state health department reported 38 Covid-19 cases, with 32 in Bengaluru.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In Bengaluru, an 84-year-old man with significant comorbidities succumbed to Covid-19. According to health officials, his test results returned positive posthumously.
The individual was admitted to a private healthcare facility in the Whitefield area on May 13 but died on May 17. The positive Covid-19 test result came after his death, authorities confirmed.
Currently, the state health department has documented 38 Covid-19 cases, 32 of which have been identified in Bengaluru alone.
Advertisement