CBSE's Sugar Boards: Empowering Informed Choices Against Hidden Sugars
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is introducing 'Sugar Boards' across schools to combat the rise in childhood obesity and diabetes. This initiative aims to educate students and parents on the hidden sugars in diets, promoting informed choices and healthier lifestyles.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has inaugurated 'Sugar Boards' in schools, a notable step to address public health concerns including childhood obesity and Type-2 diabetes. Experts believe this move encourages informed choices about sugar consumption among students and parents.
Schools nationwide are actively participating by displaying sugar awareness boards, highlighting the hidden sugars prevalent in diets. Dr. R Goswami, an endocrinology expert at AIIMS Delhi, emphasized that limiting excessive carbohydrate-rich foods and staying active are crucial in preventing obesity.
This initiative aligns with the World Health Organization's recommendations that children should consume less than 10% of daily calories from added sugars. With over 27,000 CBSE schools participating, this program holds the potential to significantly impact dietary habits across the nation.
ALSO READ
UP govt launches 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' for children's nutritional security
Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time
Danone Expands Specialized Nutrition Portfolio with Kate Farms Acquisition
Malnutrition Crisis in Gaza Threatens Future Generations
Crisis in Gaza: Malnutrition and Blockades Endanger Lives