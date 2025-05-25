CBSE's Sugar Boards: Empowering Informed Choices Against Hidden Sugars

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has inaugurated 'Sugar Boards' in schools, a notable step to address public health concerns including childhood obesity and Type-2 diabetes. Experts believe this move encourages informed choices about sugar consumption among students and parents.

Schools nationwide are actively participating by displaying sugar awareness boards, highlighting the hidden sugars prevalent in diets. Dr. R Goswami, an endocrinology expert at AIIMS Delhi, emphasized that limiting excessive carbohydrate-rich foods and staying active are crucial in preventing obesity.

This initiative aligns with the World Health Organization's recommendations that children should consume less than 10% of daily calories from added sugars. With over 27,000 CBSE schools participating, this program holds the potential to significantly impact dietary habits across the nation.