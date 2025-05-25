Karnataka Stays Cautious Amid New Covid-19 Cases
Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assures the public that all necessary measures are in place as new Covid-19 cases emerge. Despite the death of an elderly man, the situation remains under control with no immediate restrictions. The state is monitoring developments closely, maintaining communication with the central government.
Karnataka's health authorities are on high alert after new Covid-19 cases surfaced in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed that testing and other precautionary measures are underway to curb the virus's spread.
Rao emphasized that the current situation does not require imposing restrictions. The recent death of an 84-year-old man, suffering from various comorbidities, has prompted an audit to confirm the cause of death.
Authorities are monitoring both state and nation-wide trends and staying aligned with central government directives. Testing is prioritized, especially for vulnerable groups. Officials are ensuring no delay in implementing preventive efforts across Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
