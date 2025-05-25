Karnataka Stays Cautious Amid New Covid-19 Cases

Karnataka's health authorities are on high alert after new Covid-19 cases surfaced in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed that testing and other precautionary measures are underway to curb the virus's spread.

Rao emphasized that the current situation does not require imposing restrictions. The recent death of an 84-year-old man, suffering from various comorbidities, has prompted an audit to confirm the cause of death.

Authorities are monitoring both state and nation-wide trends and staying aligned with central government directives. Testing is prioritized, especially for vulnerable groups. Officials are ensuring no delay in implementing preventive efforts across Karnataka.

