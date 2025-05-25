Tragedy at Coastal Resort: Woman's Sudden Demise

A young woman tragically lost her life at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district after apparently choking on her meal, as reported by local authorities on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on May 23, involved the 27-year-old who was vacationing with her boyfriend. While dining, she began gasping for air and collapsed.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, medical staff could not save her, declaring her dead upon arrival. Preliminary findings suggest a piece of chicken obstructed her airway, although authorities are conducting an investigation to rule out foul play or negligence.

