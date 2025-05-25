Left Menu

Tragedy at Coastal Resort: Woman's Sudden Demise

A 27-year-old woman died after reportedly choking on food at a resort in Palghar, Maharashtra. The incident occurred while she was dining with her boyfriend. Investigation is underway to determine if foul play or negligence contributed to the accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman tragically lost her life at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district after apparently choking on her meal, as reported by local authorities on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on May 23, involved the 27-year-old who was vacationing with her boyfriend. While dining, she began gasping for air and collapsed.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, medical staff could not save her, declaring her dead upon arrival. Preliminary findings suggest a piece of chicken obstructed her airway, although authorities are conducting an investigation to rule out foul play or negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

