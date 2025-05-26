Healthscope Receivership: Assurances from Australia's Health Minister

Australia's Health Minister, Mark Butler, has intervened following the collapse of Healthscope, the country's second-largest private hospital operator. On Monday, Butler revealed that he had secured a commitment from the company's CEO, guaranteeing that scheduled medical procedures would proceed without disruption.

During a press conference, Butler stated, "I had a conversation in the past half an hour with the CEO and I sought an assurance from him that the thousands of Australians who right now have a birth plan or knee reconstruction booked can be confident that procedure will go ahead as planned and is booked."

Butler further asserted his determination to hold Healthscope, along with the appointed receivers and administrators, accountable for the promises made to Australian patients and the medical staff, ensuring the essential continuity of healthcare services.