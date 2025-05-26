Left Menu

Unlocking Weight Loss: Dietary Tactics That Rival Semaglutide Drugs

Despite the rising popularity of semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss, many still prefer drug-free methods. Research indicates that dietary strategies, such as increasing fiber and monounsaturated fats intake, as well as paying attention to meal timing and sequence, can mimic these drugs' effects by naturally elevating GLP-1 levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:19 IST
Unlocking Weight Loss: Dietary Tactics That Rival Semaglutide Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Toronto, May 26 (The Conversation) – In an era where semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are gaining traction for weight loss, surveys reveal a majority still favor losing weight sans medications. The good news is that dietary choices can naturally replicate the efficacy of these medications by elevating GLP-1 levels, a hormone crucial for satiety.

Increasing fiber intake, predominantly found in beans, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, plays a pivotal role. Fiber, when fermented in our gut, stimulates GLP-1 production. Additionally, consuming monounsaturated fats in olive oil and avocados or observing a specific food sequence during meals can also boost GLP-1 levels.

While natural dietary strategies may not raise GLP-1 to the extent of medications, they prove effective in lowering long-term disease risks, outperforming some drug results. Emphasizing breakfast and eating fiber-rich foods throughout the day are vital elements of this approach, offering a sustainable and health-conscious pathway to weight management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025