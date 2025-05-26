Amit Shah Lauds Healthcare Advances at Nagpur’s Cancer Institute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the significant advancements in India's healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Shah emphasized the role of private institutions in complementing the government's initiatives.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of 'Swasti Niwas', a facility for cancer patients and caregivers at the National Cancer Institute, Shah detailed the government's achievements. He highlighted the provision of free medical treatment to 60 crore economically disadvantaged individuals and the approval of 23 new AIIMS facilities.

Shah also noted the increase in the health sector's budget to Rs 1.35 lakh crore from a previous Rs 37,000 crore during the Manmohan Singh era. Assuring full central support for a new research facility at the institute, he praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his commitment to advancing cancer treatment capabilities in the region.