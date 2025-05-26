Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister Offers Reassurance Amid Mild Covid-19 Cases

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assures there is no cause for alarm as recent Covid-19 cases in the state are mild. He emphasizes precautionary measures, noting that no one is in critical condition. The government is monitoring the situation while supplying RT-PCR kits to hospitals.

Karnataka Health Minister Offers Reassurance Amid Mild Covid-19 Cases
Dinesh Gundu Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has assured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern over recent Covid-19 cases in the state, as most are mild.

With 47 active cases, none in critical condition, Rao emphasized the importance of taking precautions, particularly for high-risk groups. RT-PCR test kits are being distributed across district hospitals starting today.

Meetings involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and health experts are ongoing to review the situation, with future measures to be based on evolving circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

