Groundbreaking Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery Offers Hope for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

In a medical milestone, a Bengaluru hospital has performed Karnataka's first Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery targeting drug-resistant epilepsy, doctors announced on Monday.

Led by Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director of Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, the groundbreaking procedure was successfully administered to a 21-year-old Yemeni man, effectively controlling his seizures after battling the condition for over 12 years.

Marking a significant leap in neurosurgical interventions, the patient's complex epilepsy, non-responsive to conventional drugs, is now managed through DBS, wherein electrical impulses are delivered via electrodes implanted in the brain.

(With inputs from agencies.)