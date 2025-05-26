Groundbreaking Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery Offers Hope for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
A Bengaluru hospital successfully conducted Karnataka’s first Deep Brain Stimulation surgery for drug-resistant epilepsy. Led by Dr. Raghuram G and assisted by Dr. Guruprasad Hosurkar, the patient, a 21-year-old from Yemen, showed significant improvement post-surgery. The procedure uses electrical signals to manage seizures originating from multiple brain areas.
In a medical milestone, a Bengaluru hospital has performed Karnataka's first Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery targeting drug-resistant epilepsy, doctors announced on Monday.
Led by Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director of Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, the groundbreaking procedure was successfully administered to a 21-year-old Yemeni man, effectively controlling his seizures after battling the condition for over 12 years.
Marking a significant leap in neurosurgical interventions, the patient's complex epilepsy, non-responsive to conventional drugs, is now managed through DBS, wherein electrical impulses are delivered via electrodes implanted in the brain.
