Gaza Faces Dire Medical Supply Shortage

The World Health Organization has reported a critical shortage of medical supplies in Gaza. Approximately 64% of medical equipment and 42% of essential medicines, including painkillers, are out of stock, posing a severe health crisis in the region.

The World Health Organization has issued a stark warning regarding the depletion of medical supplies in Gaza, with nearly two-thirds of medical equipment now unavailable.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, announced in Geneva that 42% of key medicines, including crucial pain relief options, are currently out of stock.

This alarming shortage threatens to exacerbate the already precarious health situation in the region, where residents are in urgent need of medical care and supplies.

