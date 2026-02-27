Left Menu

Mind Health Crisis: The Struggling Youth of India

Indian young adults rank 60th out of 84 nations in a global mental health study, struggling more than older generations. The US-based Sapien Labs study highlights modern lifestyle factors such as smartphone usage and family bonds impacting mental health. Despite increased mental health funding, outcomes have not improved.

Indian young adults have been ranked 60th out of 84 nations in a global study assessing mental health, revealing a concerning disparity with older generations. The research, conducted by US-based Sapien Labs, found that individuals aged 18-34 performed poorly compared to their older counterparts, who ranked 49th.

The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) scores demonstrate that younger Indians sit in the 'Distressed or Struggling' category, with an average score of 33, as opposed to older adults who average nearly 100, indicating a 'Managing or Succeeding' status. Factors contributing to this decline include weakened family ties and early smartphone exposure.

Despite significant financial investment in mental health research in developed countries, such as the US and UK, the outcomes remain unsatisfactory. The report suggests a need to address modern lifestyle root causes, like diminished spirituality and increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, to improve mental well-being among youths.

