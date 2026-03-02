The Hidden Costs of Digital Dependency: A Growing Mental Health Crisis

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has spotlighted a growing concern regarding the increasing digital addiction among young people. The report ties excessive screen use to significant mental health issues, including a decline in sleep quality and focus, thereby affecting daily life and academic performance.

Senior experts from Jagruti Rehab urge immediate attention to this issue, noting that young adults face heightened vulnerability due to smartphones and social media. Overuse can create a dependency loop, necessitating structured care and professional intervention to manage digital-related behavioral concerns.

Highlighting the broader implications, experts suggest balanced screen time and offline engagement to address this public health challenge. Early intervention through families, schools, and healthcare professionals is crucial in preventing lasting effects on mental well-being as emphasized in the Economic Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)