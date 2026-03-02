Left Menu

The Hidden Costs of Digital Dependency: A Growing Mental Health Crisis

The Economic Survey of 2025-26 underscores the mental health challenges posed by increased digital usage among youth. Excessive screen time is linked to dependency, affecting sleep, focus, and real-world interactions. Experts call for early interventions and balanced usage to mitigate long-term impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:28 IST
The Hidden Costs of Digital Dependency: A Growing Mental Health Crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has spotlighted a growing concern regarding the increasing digital addiction among young people. The report ties excessive screen use to significant mental health issues, including a decline in sleep quality and focus, thereby affecting daily life and academic performance.

Senior experts from Jagruti Rehab urge immediate attention to this issue, noting that young adults face heightened vulnerability due to smartphones and social media. Overuse can create a dependency loop, necessitating structured care and professional intervention to manage digital-related behavioral concerns.

Highlighting the broader implications, experts suggest balanced screen time and offline engagement to address this public health challenge. Early intervention through families, schools, and healthcare professionals is crucial in preventing lasting effects on mental well-being as emphasized in the Economic Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026