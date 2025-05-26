Mizoram Launches Landmark Medical Advancements and Healthcare Scheme
Mizoram's Health Minister Lalrinpuii has announced significant advancements in the state's medical facilities, including tissue and kidney transplants. A new healthcare scheme called Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme has also been introduced, providing substantial financial relief and extensive coverage to residents for various medical treatments.
In a significant move for Mizoram's healthcare sector, Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced the introduction of tissue and kidney transplants in state-run hospitals. This advancement is expected to open a new chapter in the state's medical services, aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents.
Speaking at the inauguration of a free health check-up for journalists at Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lalrinpuii highlighted the installation of a Cardiology operation theatre in the facility. This development aims to offer services that were previously unavailable and to eventually allow for kidney transplants conducted by trained local surgeons.
Furthermore, the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), introduced in April, promises to alleviate financial burdens by providing extensive health coverage. Residents are encouraged to register for the scheme, which offers up to Rs 5 lakh coverage per family for treatment at government and select private hospitals.
