Left Menu

Mizoram Launches Landmark Medical Advancements and Healthcare Scheme

Mizoram's Health Minister Lalrinpuii has announced significant advancements in the state's medical facilities, including tissue and kidney transplants. A new healthcare scheme called Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme has also been introduced, providing substantial financial relief and extensive coverage to residents for various medical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:25 IST
Mizoram Launches Landmark Medical Advancements and Healthcare Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Mizoram's healthcare sector, Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced the introduction of tissue and kidney transplants in state-run hospitals. This advancement is expected to open a new chapter in the state's medical services, aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents.

Speaking at the inauguration of a free health check-up for journalists at Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lalrinpuii highlighted the installation of a Cardiology operation theatre in the facility. This development aims to offer services that were previously unavailable and to eventually allow for kidney transplants conducted by trained local surgeons.

Furthermore, the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), introduced in April, promises to alleviate financial burdens by providing extensive health coverage. Residents are encouraged to register for the scheme, which offers up to Rs 5 lakh coverage per family for treatment at government and select private hospitals.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025