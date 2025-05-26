Karnataka Gears Up for Potential COVID Surge

Amid emerging COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive steps to ensure the state is ready for any potential surge. In a high-level meeting on Monday, he instructed health officials to prioritize preventive measures and maintain a robust stock of essential medical supplies.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and well-prepared, advising the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with health issues to wear masks as a precaution. Schools were also directed to monitor students for symptoms and advise parents accordingly.

While there is currently no cause for alarm, the government is strategically deploying resources such as ventilators and vaccines. Minister Rao stated that the virus lineage is a form of Omicron, with no reported adverse effects in the country so far. Constant evaluation with central guidelines remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)