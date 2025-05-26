Left Menu

Karnataka’s Covid-19 Cases See an Uptick

Karnataka reports a rise in active Covid-19 cases to 80, with Bengaluru accounting for 73. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assures no major concern as infections are mild but calls for continued precautions. The state's positivity rate is 19.37 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:00 IST
Karnataka’s Covid-19 Cases See an Uptick
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Karnataka witnessed a rise in active Covid-19 cases, totaling 80, following the addition of 37 new patients, as reported by the state health department.

Bengaluru, the capital, is the epicenter of the surge, with 73 of these cases, including 35 of the 37 new cases reported on Monday. The statewide positivity rate stands at 19.37 percent.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao calms the public, stating that the recent cases predominantly involve mild infections. However, he emphasizes the importance of maintaining precautions despite the lack of immediate concern.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025