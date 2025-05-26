Karnataka’s Covid-19 Cases See an Uptick

On Monday, Karnataka witnessed a rise in active Covid-19 cases, totaling 80, following the addition of 37 new patients, as reported by the state health department.

Bengaluru, the capital, is the epicenter of the surge, with 73 of these cases, including 35 of the 37 new cases reported on Monday. The statewide positivity rate stands at 19.37 percent.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao calms the public, stating that the recent cases predominantly involve mild infections. However, he emphasizes the importance of maintaining precautions despite the lack of immediate concern.