Left Menu

Germany Faces Third Year of Economic Contraction Amid Persistent Recession Risks

The German economy faces a third consecutive year of contraction, with a forecasted shrink of 0.3% in 2024. Despite stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter due to export frontloading, the outlook remains grim. Business sentiment is pessimistic, calling for urgent political action to stimulate economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:49 IST
Germany Faces Third Year of Economic Contraction Amid Persistent Recession Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is bracing for its third consecutive year of economic contraction, with the economy expected to shrink by 0.3% in 2024, according to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). This marks the longest period of economic weakness in Germany's post-war history.

The DIHK's forecast is slightly better than the earlier prediction of a 0.5% contraction, thanks to stronger-than-expected growth during the first quarter, driven by export and industry frontloading ahead of U.S. tariffs. Despite this, the risk of recession remains a pressing concern for the export-oriented nation.

Businesses are urging the coalition government to take swift action to spur economic revival. The DIHK survey highlighted economic policy conditions, high labor costs, and low domestic demand as the primary risks, with nearly a third of companies planning to cut back on investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025