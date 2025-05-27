Germany Faces Third Year of Economic Contraction Amid Persistent Recession Risks

Germany is bracing for its third consecutive year of economic contraction, with the economy expected to shrink by 0.3% in 2024, according to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). This marks the longest period of economic weakness in Germany's post-war history.

The DIHK's forecast is slightly better than the earlier prediction of a 0.5% contraction, thanks to stronger-than-expected growth during the first quarter, driven by export and industry frontloading ahead of U.S. tariffs. Despite this, the risk of recession remains a pressing concern for the export-oriented nation.

Businesses are urging the coalition government to take swift action to spur economic revival. The DIHK survey highlighted economic policy conditions, high labor costs, and low domestic demand as the primary risks, with nearly a third of companies planning to cut back on investments.

