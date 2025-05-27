Cholera Crisis Worsens Amid Sudan's Ongoing Conflict

A leading medical group sounded the alarm on Tuesday as a new cholera outbreak sweeps through war-torn Sudan, especially around the capital, Khartoum. Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), has treated close to 2,000 suspected cases in the past week alone.

The recent surge, beginning in mid-May, is concentrated in Khartoum's twin city, Omdurman. While official fatality figures are not available, the crisis has resulted in numerous deaths, including 12 reported on Monday. In March, MSF confirmed that 92 individuals had succumbed to cholera in Sudan's White Nile State.

The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has devastated the nation since launching over two years ago. Cholera's spread adds to the humanitarian disaster, as 14 million have been displaced and emergency resources continue to dwindle. Calls for a unified response are growing, with emphasis on bolstering water, sanitation, and healthcare systems.

