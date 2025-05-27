Left Menu

Cholera Crisis Worsens Amid Sudan's Ongoing Conflict

Doctors Without Borders warns of a rising cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Since mid-May, nearly 2,000 cholera cases have emerged, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The country's ongoing conflict has hindered resources, with over 14 million people displaced and the healthcare infrastructure overwhelmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A leading medical group sounded the alarm on Tuesday as a new cholera outbreak sweeps through war-torn Sudan, especially around the capital, Khartoum. Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), has treated close to 2,000 suspected cases in the past week alone.

The recent surge, beginning in mid-May, is concentrated in Khartoum's twin city, Omdurman. While official fatality figures are not available, the crisis has resulted in numerous deaths, including 12 reported on Monday. In March, MSF confirmed that 92 individuals had succumbed to cholera in Sudan's White Nile State.

The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has devastated the nation since launching over two years ago. Cholera's spread adds to the humanitarian disaster, as 14 million have been displaced and emergency resources continue to dwindle. Calls for a unified response are growing, with emphasis on bolstering water, sanitation, and healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

