Wellington Hospital to Gain New ED, 126 Beds in $1B Health Infrastructure Push

Wellington Regional Hospital is set to undergo a transformative redevelopment, following the Government’s announcement of a major infrastructure investment as part of Budget 2025. With a total allocation of $1 billion for national hospital upgrades, Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed that a significant portion will fund the expansion and modernization of Wellington’s emergency and acute care services.

The capital’s primary hospital will receive a new emergency department, 126 new beds and treatment spaces, and critical refurbishments to existing facilities. This large-scale project aims to resolve longstanding performance and infrastructure issues, particularly in Wellington’s struggling emergency department (ED), one of the poorest performing in New Zealand.

“This is a major investment in emergency and acute care for the Wellington region, delivering a modern, expanded emergency department to better meet the needs of patients,” said Minister Brown.

New Emergency Department to Transform Acute Care

At the heart of the redevelopment is a brand-new emergency department, purpose-built to address Wellington’s increasing patient demand. The new ED will see:

34 additional treatment spaces, increasing total capacity from 53 to 87

A layout designed to streamline patient flow, reduce bottlenecks, and improve triage

Facilities tailored for peak demand periods, reducing wait times and the number of patients who leave without care

“The current layout is contributing to long wait times and people leaving without receiving care,” Brown noted. “This investment is a key part of delivering better outcomes for patients.”

The new ED is expected to be operational by 2029, with $40 million in enabling and design works already underway, setting the stage for full construction to begin in 2026.

126 Additional Beds and Treatment Spaces

The upgrade goes beyond emergency services, significantly boosting the hospital’s overall capacity and performance. New features include:

36 inpatient beds: Alleviate pressure on emergency services by enabling faster admissions

36 outpatient consult and treatment spaces: Improve access to non-urgent and follow-up care, reducing acute demand

16 short-stay Medical and Surgical Assessment Unit spaces: Provide observation and short-term care to avoid unnecessary admissions

4 new ICU beds: Expanding critical care capacity and enhancing emergency preparedness

These additions aim to ease overcrowding, improve patient transitions, and support early intervention models, reducing strain on overstretched acute services.

Revitalising Key Facilities Across the Hospital

In addition to the new emergency department and added beds, the redevelopment will involve the modernisation of multiple hospital buildings to improve service delivery and staff working conditions:

Refurbishment of the Old Children’s Hospital: Transformed into a state-of-the-art environment for clinical and non-clinical staff, preserving history while meeting future healthcare demands

Expansion and fit-out of the Clinical Services Block: Bringing underutilised floors back into operation to reduce delays and improve workflow

Enhanced infrastructure: Designed to support modern care delivery models, enabling staff to work more efficiently in safer, more supportive environments

Long-Term Planning and Health System Resilience

Minister Brown framed the investment as part of the Government’s broader strategy to future-proof New Zealand’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that hospitals are equipped to meet rising demand driven by both population growth and aging demographics.

“This project is about future-proofing Wellington’s emergency care – ensuring that as demand grows, the system is ready to meet it.”

The upgrades are also seen as essential to improve staff retention and morale in a sector where frontline workers face mounting pressure. Improved facilities are expected to contribute to a better working environment and ultimately enhance patient care outcomes.

Key Milestones and Timeline

2025: Budget announced; design and enabling works already underway

2026: Major construction on new ED begins

2027: Completion of ICU expansion

2029: Full completion and operation of new emergency department

The entire redevelopment will be delivered in phases to minimise disruption to ongoing hospital operations and services.

A National Commitment to Hospital Modernisation

Wellington’s hospital upgrade is one of several large-scale projects under Budget 2025’s $1 billion allocation for health infrastructure. The goal is to bring New Zealand’s public hospitals in line with modern healthcare standards, improving access, reducing wait times, and ensuring patients across the country receive timely, high-quality care.

“Improving hospitals is a top priority for this Government. We are committed to delivering the infrastructure needed to support high-quality, accessible healthcare for all New Zealanders,” Minister Brown concluded.

This ambitious overhaul of Wellington Regional Hospital marks a turning point for the region’s healthcare services and underscores the Government’s renewed focus on robust, sustainable healthcare delivery.